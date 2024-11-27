Menu Explore
Unexpected reason why Prince William ‘makes excuses’ to avoid participating in Middleton family's game nights

BySumanti Sen
Nov 27, 2024 02:43 AM IST

Prince William reportedly made excuses to avoid seeing his in-laws due to a very unexpected reason.

Prince William has made excuses to avoid seeing his in-laws in the past due to a very unexpected reason, reports have claimed. The Prince of Wales is believed to cherish his relationship with his in-laws.

Unexpected reason why Prince William ‘makes excuses’ to avoid participating in Middleton family's game nights (BENJAMIN CREMEL/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
Unexpected reason why Prince William ‘makes excuses’ to avoid participating in Middleton family's game nights (BENJAMIN CREMEL/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Both William and Kate Middleton share their love for competition, and the two often go head-to-head in sports or games during public events. However, according to royal author Christopher Andersen, the Middleton family's game nights are all too much for the prince.

"Competition runs in the royal blood. No one enjoyed a spirited contest more than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whether she was cheering on her horse at Ascot or watching a tug of war at the Highland Games,” Andersen said.

"Prince Philip was a world champion four-in-hand carriage driver and Princess Anne competed in equestrian events at the Olympics. And King Charles was such a passionate polo player he suffered countless injuries in the process,” he added.

‘William makes excuses to avoid being sucked in’

The Middleton family, however, takes competitiveness to a whole new level. "The royals look like pikers compared to the Middletons, who taught Kate that winning was pretty much everything," Andersen said.

As a consequence, William makes excuses to avoid the intense game nights. Andersen told Fox News Digital, "William and Kate's card games are so heated and all-consuming that William makes excuses to avoid being sucked in. But away from his win-at-all-costs Middleton in-laws, William has never shied away from going up against Kate in a contest."

James Middleton, Kate’s brother, admitted during an appearance on The Dog podcast that his family indeed has a competitive streak. Host Emily Dean noted, "The Middletons are quite competitive and they love a game, don't they? And then you made poor William play, and he found it too competitive and actually used to make excuses."

James replied, "It was after family dinner, we would be sat there and the cards would come out, and [he would] perhaps see if Ella needed a walk or make an excuse to get down from the table. Racing demon is probably the most fast-paced, competitive one that we all play together."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
