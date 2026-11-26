Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI), opens new tab ​on Thursday sought a management shake-up at Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), opens new tab as it cleared all regulatory steps to ‌take control of the rival, proposing CEO Andrea Orcel as chairman and several of its top executives as board members.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel seeks leadership changes at Germany's Commerzbank after securing effective control of the bank. (Reuters) more less

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UniCredit in July concluded a €39 billion ($43 billion) low-ball offer, securing effective control of Commerzbank thanks to derivative contracts and ending a two-year contest between Italy's ​and Germany's second-largest banks.

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The deal, Europe's largest cross-border banking tie-up in nearly two decades, comes as ​the bloc's authorities renew efforts for closer financial integration.

Commerzbank said that UniCredit wanted to ⁠replace 9 out of 10 shareholder representatives on the supervisory board, with Orcel set to replace current Commerzbank ​Chairman Jens Weidmann, a former Bundesbank chief.

UniCredit's proposed list of nominees includes its finance, digital, risk chiefs as well as its ​new head of personnel. Michael Gorriz, former chief information officer at Standard Chartered, is the only shareholder-appointed supervisory board member it plans to keep.

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{{^usCountry}} Commerzbank said UniCredit also wants the supervisory board to remove some members of the seven-strong board of managing ​directors but has yet to clarify how many. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commerzbank said UniCredit also wants the supervisory board to remove some members of the seven-strong board of managing ​directors but has yet to clarify how many. {{/usCountry}}

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"The supervisory board will consider UniCredit's demand to facilitate new appointments ​to the board of managing directors," Weidmann said in a statement. “At this stage, it is important to ensure the bank's ‌stability ⁠and focus on its customers.”

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Orcel had plans to push out both Weidmann and CEO Bettina Orlopp, Reuters reported in September.

The Italian bank, which offered 0.485 of its own shares for every Commerzbank share tendered under its offer, said the process should be completed by December 7.

Approval from Poland's financial authority KNF was the last ​regulatory step needed before ​it could take delivery ⁠of the shares.

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Commerzbank owns 69% of Warsaw-listed mBank (MBK.WA), opens new tab and the deal allows UniCredit to return to Poland where it once owned Bank Pekao (PEO.WA), opens new tab.

The offer handed UniCredit a ​further 17.6% of Commerzbank, lifting its overall stake to just below 50%, a ​threshold it cannot ⁠cross without triggering a mandatory buyout offer for mBank under Polish laws, which it has said it wants to avoid.

The 17.6% stake becomes 18.9% due to Commerzbank's share buybacks.

UniCredit plans to keep Commerzbank separate from its German unit ⁠HVB ​until at least 2028 to "align" them ahead of a merger.

"UniCredit remains ​committed to completing the transaction in a disciplined and orderly manner, building on Commerzbank's strengths and creating long-term value for clients, employees, shareholders ​and the wider economy," it said.

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($1 = 0.9124 euros)