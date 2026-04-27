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Unidentified gunmen kill LeT's Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, Hafiz Saeed's close aide in Pakistan's KPK

An official of Jamat-ud-Dawa said that Afridi was a "renowned religious scholar and belonged to the Zakhakhel tribe of Khyber.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 11:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figure and a close associate of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, some 250 kms from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. (Photo for representation)(AFP)

The incident took place in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, some 250 kms from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

A source in the police told PTI that unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Afridi, resulting in his death on the spot.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afridi is said to be a key figure within the regional structure of the banned LeT.

He also reportedly played a role in the recruitment and coordination of the terror group's activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The incident has sparked widespread anger in the area, and local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for his killing," the source said.

An official of Saeed's banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) said that Afridi was a "renowned religious scholar and belonged to the Zakhakhel tribe of Khyber and was regarded as a prominent scholar of the Ahl-e-Hadith (Salafi) school of thought."

 
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Home / World News / Unidentified gunmen kill LeT's Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, Hafiz Saeed's close aide in Pakistan's KPK
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