After returning to Nvidia as its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang has reportedly defended the lack of succession planning in the company. Huang's remarks, which were made during a board meeting, come after the company scrambled to find a CEO after he resigned over multiple extramarital affairs and an alleged Chinese spying plot.

Nvidia CEO has said that the chip company does not require a succession plan as it would create an unnecessary hierarchy. (REUTERS) more less

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According to reports by the Financial Times and CNBC, the Nvidia CEO stated that the chip company does not require a succession plan as it would create an unnecessary hierarchy.

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He added that Nvidia has built a team that doesn’t need succession planning the way a normal organisation does, because the company operates a unique business model where there are multiple capable leaders who are leading different parts of the company.

The CEO also apologized to the people inside the room, reported CNBC, as he resumed his position as top boss.

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As per FT, Huang also noted that he had personally been involved in writing Nvidia’s code of conduct, which the board had previously concluded was breached by Huang, leading to his resignation.

Jensen Huang resigned earlier this month after reports of an affair with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, as well as a subordinate, Kimberly Powell emerged. After his resignation, Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, was made interim-CEO.

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The Megaspeed affair is now under further probe for alleged chip smuggling to China. The woman Huang was allegedly involved with, Alice Huang, is also suspected to be a Chinese intelligence agent.