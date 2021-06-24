Home / World News / UN’s draft report on climate lets us face reality: Greta
“It confirms what we already knew, that this situation is very dire and that we need to act right now,” Thunberg said. In picture - Dried area of the Penuelas Lake in Chile.(AFP)
“It confirms what we already knew, that this situation is very dire and that we need to act right now,” Thunberg said. In picture - Dried area of the Penuelas Lake in Chile.(AFP)
world news

UN’s draft report on climate lets us face reality: Greta

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft projects how species extinction, spread of disease, fatal heatwaves, ecosystem collapse, rising sea levels and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating.
READ FULL STORY
AFP | , Stockholm/paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:33 AM IST

A draft UN report on a warming planet, seen by AFP, will allow the world to “face the reality” of the climate crisis, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft projects how species extinction, spread of disease, fatal heatwaves, ecosystem collapse, rising sea levels and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating.

“It confirms what we already knew, that this situation is very dire and that we need to act right now,” Thunberg said. But she added that she was hopeful that “many people are becoming more and more ready to tell it like it is”.

Policy choices made now, like promoting plant-based diets, can limit these health consequences - but many are simply unavoidable in the short term, the UN report says. The 4,000-page draft report is scheduled for release next year. It predicts that up to 80 million more people than today will be at risk of hunger by the year 2050.

“The basis for our health is sustained by three pillars: the food we eat, access to water, and shelter,” said Maria Neira, director of public health, environmental and social determinants of health, at the World Health Organization. “These pillars are totally vulnerable and about to collapse.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greta thunberg ipcc united nations + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.