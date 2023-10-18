UNSC once again didn't fulfil its responsibility: Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the United Nations Security Council which failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters)

"The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility," Erdogan said on social messaging platform X.

"The heinous attack against the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital yesterday has brought the massacre in Gaza to another level," he added.