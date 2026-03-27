Canada court drops gun-related charges against pro-Khalistan figure

Toronto: A Canadian court has suspended gun-related charges against a leading figure in the pro-Khalistan movement. Inderjeet Gosal at a protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada in 2024. (Supplied photo)

The charges against Inderjeet Gosal were stayed by the Oshawa bench of the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday.

Gosal is the Canadian coordinator for the so-called Khalistan Referendum organised by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

On September 24 last year, Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division had said three persons, including Gosal, faced a total of 36 weapons-related charges after the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped in the town of Oshawa on September 19.

Gosal, 36, a resident of Caledon, was arrested along with Jagdeep Singh, 41, of Pickville, New York, and Arman Singh, 23, of Toronto. Charges against last two were dropped two months later.

Gosal was released on bail from the Lindsay Correctional Centre in Ontario where he was being held two days later.

Suspension of charges means that unless the prosecution seeks to reopen the case within a year, they are automatically dropped.

Following the decision on the charges. Gosal said, “Since gun charges and all travel restrictions are removed, now I will concentrate on organising the October 18 Khalistan Referendum in Alberta.” That will be held in the provincial capital of Edmonton.

Gosal replaced pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar as the Canadian coordinator of the so-called referendum.

Nijjar was killed on June 18, 2023, and three months later then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated” and the relationship cratered though a renewal has come about since Mark Carney became PM in March last year.

SFJ claimed that a threat continues against campaigners for the so-called Referendum, which Nijjar led in Canada. It claimed Gosal was offered witness protection by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and issued multiple duty-to-warn notices.

Gosal was among those charged by Canadian police in 2024 after the violent attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3 that year by pro-Khalistan radicals.