US: 1 dead, several injured in shooting at Mississippi festival
- Officials said an “officer involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details.
One person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting at a festival in Mississippi, according to sheriff officials.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media that “several” people were taken to local hospitals Saturday night with unknown injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at the scene. Jones said the incident occurred at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, which is hosting the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.
Jones said an “officer involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident,” but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.
A message seeking comment sent early Sunday by The Associated Press to a spokesperson for the bureau was not immediately returned. No further information was immediately available.
The festival features live entertainment, cooking contests and amusement park rides.
-
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi latest foreign diplomat to meet Zelensky in Kyiv | Video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as Russia's aggression against its neighbour entered its 67th day. Leaders who have visited Ukraine since the war The visit comes just a week after US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv and promised “more weapons and diplomatic efforts” to the Ukrainian leader in a three-hour-long meeting, news agency AP reported.
-
Russian fossil fuel exports went up since it invaded Ukraine, claims study
It's been more than two months since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. A latest report by a Finland-based think tank has revealed that the fossil fuel exports have been one of the key factors in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in its report has delved into the fossil fuel exports by Russia, of which the European Union has been a key beneficiary.
-
Six Shanghai districts reach 'zero-Covid' status
China's financial hub of Shanghai has reined in Covid transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-Covid status, an official said on Sunday. Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, city government official Gu Honghui added.
-
Cars with empty number plates on Dubai roads for world hunger cause | Video
In a bid to raise money and awareness for the cause of world hunger, several rare vehicle number plates (single, double and triple digit plates) in Dubai went up for auction under the '1 Billion Meals' initiative, with many more to still go under the hammer, according to reports. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, vehicles sporting empty number plates were spotted across the roads of Dubai.
-
New Covid test rule in Beijing, 5th wave fear in South Africa: World roundup
While cases in China's Shanghai are gradually dropping, residents in the capital city of Beijing are now under stricter Covid-19 curbs. In Southeast Asia, South Korea will join the list of nations who have done away with mask mandates for public places. Meanwhile, cases are rising again in South Africa, prompting fear of a fifth Covid wave.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics