US accuses Russia of harassing jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny: Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, is serving nine years in jail on a series of charges he says are politically motivated.
The United States on Friday accused Russian authorities of violating the rights of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny by restricting his contact with lawyers and repeatedly subjecting him to solitary confinement.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, is serving nine years in jail on a series of charges he says are politically motivated.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian Government's escalating, arbitrary interference with Aleksey Navalny's rights," the State Department said in a statement late Friday.
Read more: When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000
The agency said prison authorities had interfered with Navalny's access to legal defense by supervising his meetings with his lawyers and delaying exchanges of documents and communication between them.
"This interference, along with his repeated diversion to solitary confinement for minor alleged infractions, is further evidence of politically motivated harassment," the statement went on.
Read more: £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report
In recent weeks, the 46-year-old leader jailed near the town of Vladimir some 200 kilometers (125 miles) outside Moscow, has said he was placed in solitary confinement on several occasions as punishment, including for having tried to start a union at the prison where he is jailed.
Describing Navalny's arrest as "already shameful," the State Department said Moscow's "insistence on harassing him further only highlights its insecurity and fear of those who speak the truth."
Images of the father of two published last week by independent Russian media, show him emaciated and exhausted.
And his aides have raised alarm, saying the new communication procedures prevent them from knowing what is happening with him.
-
When just a slice of Prince Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sold for over $2000
A royal fan bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake for 1,850 pounds ($2,565) at auction last year, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot in 1981. Read more: £1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report The cake which was given to a royal staffer, Moya Smith, was preserved by her and dated July 29,1981.
-
£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report
With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall. With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.
-
'Will be more dangerous if jailed': Imran Khan on terror charges against him
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Thursday threatened that he would become more dangerous if sent to jail while expressing displeasure over the heavy deployment of police outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a terrorism case filed against him. Khan on Thursday arrived at the Islamabad High Court amid tight security. Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court.
-
US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
In response to another question, US President Joe Biden said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US secretary of state Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.
-
Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Travel startup Hopper said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics