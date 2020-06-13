e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Top 2 coronavirus-hit countries are nearly 12 lakh cases apart: Covid-19 global tally  

Top 2 coronavirus-hit countries are nearly 12 lakh cases apart: Covid-19 global tally  

While the United States continues to lead the global Covid-19 tally, Brazil, which comes at the second spot, is nearly 12 lakh cases behind, clocking in around 8 lakh cases. 

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Timess, New Delhi
Coronavirus cases across the world have zoomed beyond 7 million.
Coronavirus cases across the world have zoomed beyond 7 million.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Coronavirus cases across the world have zoomed beyond 7 million with the United States accounting for more than 2 million cases. While the United States continues to lead the global Covid-19 tally, Brazil, which comes at the second spot, is nearly 12 lakh cases behind, clocking in around 8 lakh cases. 

Brazil is followed by Russia which has reported slightly over 5 lakh Covid-19 cases. The past month witnessed a dramatic change in the Covid-19 trajectory with countries from across various continents outnumbering the number of cases reported in European epicentres like Italy, Spain and the UK. 

India just recently outnumbered the cases in the United Kingdom and now stands at the fourth spot with over 3 lakh cases. The UK has reported around 2.9 lakh coronavirus cases till date.

Also read: Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany are countries that fall in the top 10 worst-hit nations. With over 2.4 lakh Covid-19 cases, Spain is the sixth worst-hit nation followed by Italy (2.3 lakh), Peru (2.14 lakh), France (1.93 lakh) and Germany at the 10th spot with 1.87 lakh total coronavirus cases. 

Covid-19 fatalitiesThe highest number of Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in countries like the US, Brazil, Italy, the UK, Spain and France. The United States leads the Covid-19 death tally with over one lakh killed. Brazil and the UK have reported over 40,000 coronavirus deaths each while in Italy more than 34,000 people are reported to have succumbed to death due to coronavirus. Spain has witnessed nearly 27,000 coronavirus fatalities while in France, the death toll nears 30,000. 

India has reported over 8,800 Covid-19 deaths till date.    

tags
top news
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In