Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US announces ‘Havana Syndrome’ probe
world news

US announces ‘Havana Syndrome’ probe

A flight carrying US Vice-President Kamala Harris to Vietnam from Singapore in August was delayed by a few hours due to concerns about one such incident.
Security guards look on as they stand guard outside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

US secretary of state Antony Blinken appointed a long-time diplomat to lead the investigation into dozens of cases of “Havana Syndrome”, as the Biden administration struggles to get to the bottom of an illness that’s been called either an attack by a foreign adversary or a mass psychological event.

Announcing the appointment of Jonathan Moore on Friday, Blinken urged people to come forward with cases and pledged new efforts to uncover the illness’s origins.

Yet he also continued calling the reports “anomalous health incidents” rather than attacks, a reflection of how the administration isn’t yet aligned with members of Congress and some victims who insist they were targeted by some sort of auditory weapon.

“These incidents have left our colleagues with profound harm,” Blinken said.

The syndrome, first identified in Cuba, has affected US diplomats, intelligence officials and other government employees on overseas trips. Victims often describe a range of unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds.

A flight carrying Vice-President Kamala Harris to Vietnam from Singapore in August was delayed by a few hours due to concerns about one such incident.

RELATED STORIES

$10mn reward to catch DarkSide hackers

The United States government on Thursday announced a $10mn reward for help finding leaders of the high-profile ransomware gang DarkSide, authorities’ latest try at combating spiking cyber-extortion attacks.

Washington blamed the Russia-based group for the online assault that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern US in May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
havana
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pfizer vaccine effective against Delta in S Africa

Wuhan outbreak: Jailed journalist on deathbed

‘Politicians who support Taiwan’s independence will be held criminally liable’

CO2 emissions to rebound in 2022
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP