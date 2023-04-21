Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US Army general vouches for Abrams battle tanks in Ukraine war, but...

US Army general vouches for Abrams battle tanks in Ukraine war, but...

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 09:51 PM IST

The United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

The U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.

Also read: US announces $325 million in new arms aid for Ukraine, including HIMARS ammunition

US Army general is confident about Abrams battle tanks but said there is no silver bullet in war.(US Army)

Milley's remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

"I'm biased, but I think the M1 tank's the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top U.S. general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “But I would also caution there's no silver bullet in war.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states ukraine unsc ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP