US Army general vouches for Abrams battle tanks in Ukraine war, but...
Reuters |
The United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.
The U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.
Milley's remarks came as the United States announced that Abrams tanks to be used to train the Ukrainians will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.
"I'm biased, but I think the M1 tank's the best tank in the world ... I do think the M1 tank, when it is delivered, will make a difference," Milley, the top U.S. general, said after a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “But I would also caution there's no silver bullet in war.”
