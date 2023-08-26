US astrophotographer captures ‘detailed’ pic of moon's south pole where Chandrayaan-3 landed

US astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has claimed to capture the southern region of the Moon, where Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander made a soft landing on Wednesday. The image shows the lunar terrain where India's ambitious mission made its historic landing.

The astrophotographer shared the image on Friday.(X/ @AJamesMcCarthy)

While sharing the detailed image on X (formerly Twitter), McCarthy said, “I captured a photo of the southernmost portion of the moon tonight. This is where the Vikram lander touched down on Wednesday. This is about as detailed as I can get using my telescope.”

Since being posted on Friday, the X post has garnered over 1.91 lakh views and over 4,580 likes. The netizens flocked the comment section with adjectives like brilliant and impressive. "It is crisper than million dollar LRO images," a user commented. "True beauty😍," commented another.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the unexplored south pole of the moon.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi today met and congratulated ISRO scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex (ISTRAC) where lauded Chandryaan-3 heroes involved with the successful lunar landing.

He announced to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as "Shiv Shakti Point" and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the lunar surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point". He also announced August 23 as 'National Space Day' to commemorate Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.