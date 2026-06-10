US attacks Iran: Explosions reported in Sirik area near Strait of Hormuz after Apache helicopter downed

The United States conducted retaliatory strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday evening, hours after the US military confirmed that an Army AH-64 Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

A woman looks at the rubble of her house, which was damaged in a U.S. and Israeli strike in March, in Tehran, Iran June 7, 2026.(via REUTERS)

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According to local media, explosions were reported in the Sirik area along the Strait of Hormuz. Additional blasts were also reportedly heard in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island.

Also Read: Iran news LIVE: US military launches strikes against Iran, Tehran says ‘situation calm’ after blast in several cities

CENTCOM confirms attack

In an X post on Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed, "forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

Trump blames Iran

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for shooting down an American Apache helicopter overnight off the coast of Oman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for shooting down an American Apache helicopter overnight off the coast of Oman. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Iran minister responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Iran minister responds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly after Trump’s statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, noting that the Strait of Hormuz is "thousands of miles away from US shores." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after Trump’s statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, noting that the Strait of Hormuz is "thousands of miles away from US shores." {{/usCountry}}

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"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," Araghchi wrote. "To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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