‘US must respond’, says Trump after claim of Iranian attack on Apache helicopter

Iranian forces shot down a military helicopter during a patrol over the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump has claimed. A US uncrewed naval drone boat rescued two crew members from the helicopter after it went down, officials said. Both the pilots on board survived, the US President said. Track live updates here US President Donald Trump wants to "respond" to Iranian action. (REUTERS) “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on Truth Social. He added that two pilots were involved in the incident and confirmed they are “safe and uninjured.” “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” he said. The incident was the first known loss of an Apache helicopter since the US and Israel's war on Iran began in February 28.

Donald Trump claims Iran shot down US helicopters. (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

The incident is the latest flare-up of violence endangering the fragile Iran-US truce, which has repeatedly come under strain due to ongoing clashes across the region. The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier said that the cause of the incident was still under investigation. “The soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition,” CENTCOM sai “The pilots are fine, nobody injured,” earlier Trump told reporters.

The US 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 serves as the Navy’s first operational artificial intelligence and unmanned systems task force. Created in 2021, it integrates autonomous vessels and drone technology, representing a first-of-its-kind capability within the US Navy. Iran's latest retaliatory threat for Trump Ahead of Trump’s post, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, warned the United States against violating its commitments. “We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we’ll switch to what we speak best,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Tuesday. Ghalibaf, a key figure in ceasefire negotiations, said that Tehran favours diplomacy but is prepared to respond if agreements are breached. “You ride the horse you saddled,” he said.