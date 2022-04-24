US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, the country’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov alleged on Sunday that the work of the Russian embassy in Washington is being ‘blocked’ by US authorities. “The embassy is, in fact, facing a blockade from the US government organisations…the Bank of America closed the accounts of our consulate-generals, one each in both Houston and New York,” Antonov said, according to news agency Sputnik.

“Phones and emails have been used to threaten us. Even the exit from the embassy was blocked for some time,” Antonov further said.

The US is yet to respond to the Russian envoy's allegations.

The United States has been at the forefront of world action against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. It has imposed a host of sanctions against Russia, expelled its diplomats, and provided financial and military aid to Ukraine. Top American officials, including President Joe Biden and secretary of state Antony Blinken, have even visited Europe to discuss the crisis with Washington’s allies on the continent.

Also, Blinken, and defence secretary Lloyd Austin, are likely to personally visit the east European nation.

In response to Washington’s actions, Russia has announced punitive measures of its own, including banning officials such as Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris, Blinken, Austin, among others, from stepping foot on its territory. Like the US, Moscow, too, has expelled American diplomats from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as a ‘special military operation’ to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine.

(With ANI inputs)

