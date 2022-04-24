Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy
world news

US authorities ‘blocking’ Russian embassy's work, claims envoy

Russia-Ukraine war: Anatoly Antonov also claimed that even the exit from the embassy was, for some time, ‘blocked’.
Anatoly Antonov, Russian envoy to US(AFP File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, the country’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov alleged on Sunday that the work of the Russian embassy in Washington is being ‘blocked’ by US authorities. “The embassy is, in fact, facing a blockade from the US government organisations…the Bank of America closed the accounts of our consulate-generals, one each in both Houston and New York,” Antonov said, according to news agency Sputnik.

Click here for latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war

“Phones and emails have been used to threaten us. Even the exit from the embassy was blocked for some time,” Antonov further said.

Also Read | From sanctions to shelling: Key moments in two months of Ukraine war

The US is yet to respond to the Russian envoy's allegations.

The United States has been at the forefront of world action against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. It has imposed a host of sanctions against Russia, expelled its diplomats, and provided financial and military aid to Ukraine. Top American officials, including President Joe Biden and secretary of state Antony Blinken, have even visited Europe to discuss the crisis with Washington’s allies on the continent.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Zelenskyy wants Asian countries to 'change their attitude' towards Ukraine

Also, Blinken, and defence secretary Lloyd Austin, are likely to personally visit the east European nation.

Also Read | US envoys Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine, Zelensky says

In response to Washington’s actions, Russia has announced punitive measures of its own, including banning officials such as Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris, Blinken, Austin, among others, from stepping foot on its territory. Like the US, Moscow, too, has expelled American diplomats from Russia.

Also Read | Russia imposes travel ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg; Canadians hit too

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly justified Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as a ‘special military operation’ to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
russia united states russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP