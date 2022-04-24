US envoys Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday, in what would be a risky show of support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
“Tomorrow people from the US are coming, I will meet the defense minister and the secretary of state, Mr. Blinken,” Zelensky said in a news conference on Saturday. “I think we will be waiting when security will allow the president of the US to come and support Ukraine’s people.”
It wasn’t clear if Zelensky’s disclosure was cleared with the Biden administration or if it would affect any travel plans. The White House National Security Council declined to comment and the State Department did not immediately comment.
The US government typically does not announce trips to active combat zones by senior officials until they are already on the ground or departing the area.
The visit, if confirmed, would be the first by top US officials to Ukraine’s capital since Russia invaded the country on February 24. In March, Blinken briefly met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at the Ukraine-Polish border.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Layen and other foreign leaders have previously visited Kyiv to show support for the Ukrainian government.
Those trips raised pressure on the US to schedule a visit by President Joe Biden or other senior officials. The White House has said there were no plans for Biden to visit the war-torn country.
The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase as Russia shifts its forces to the east and south after failing to take Kyiv or topple Zelensky’s government in the early weeks of the conflict.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no signs of backing down as the conflict enters its third month, the U.S. and European allies have continued to ratchet up sanctions on Moscow and accelerate the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.
At the same time, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt and the humanitarian situation has grown more dire. The United Nations refugee agency this week said more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine.
In the port city of Mariupol, which Putin has said is effectively under Russian control after weeks of devastating fighting, Ukrainian officials say about 100,000 civilians remain.
Russian forces resumed airstrikes in their latest attempt to dislodge Ukrainian fighters holed up at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.
Biden this week pledged an additional $1.3 billion in weaponry and economic aid, adding to an $800 million package announced last week that included heavy artillery for the first time, as well as additional helicopters. The latest aid shipments will include dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds for the weapons and attack drones.
The US president said he would also send a formal request to Congress for more funding in order to keep up shipments of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine. Congressional leaders said they would begin considering the funding package as soon as next week.
Zelensky and his aides have repeatedly pressured the US and its Western allies to send more weaponry and ramp up sanctions on Russia in order to weaken Putin’s resolve. Ukraine says it’s already inflicted dramatic losses on Russia’s military, including the sinking of its flagship Black Sea warship last week, and forced Moscow to retreat from an assault on Kyiv.
The Kremlin has not been transparent about Russian casualties in the war. NATO estimated last month that Russia had seen as many as 15,000 soldiers killed, with tens of thousands more wounded or captured.
Biden last month visited US troops stationed in Poland about an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border during a four-day trip to Europe but he did not cross into Ukraine. The president previously alluded to staff concerns about security as the reason he did not enter Ukraine.
-
Italy reports 70,520 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 143 deaths
Italy reported 70,520 Covid-19 related cases on Saturday, against 73,212 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 143 from 202. Italy has registered 162,609 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.
-
Ukraine war: Evacuation at Mariupol ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces, says official
An official in Mariupol said on Saturday that evacuation efforts in the Ukrainian city were "thwarted" by Russian forces. Taking to Telegram, city official Petro Andryushchenko said the evacuation was thwarted, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at an evacuation meeting point announced by the Ukrainian government. However, the Russian forces dispersed the residents, Andryushchenko said. Many evacuation efforts have previously failed in the city amid an intensifying Russian offensive.
-
'For God's sake, please don't come to me': Imran Khan's message to Shahbaz
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the prime minister of a small country like New Zealand even does not get a threat like what he got as the prime minister. Shahbaz Sharif can't take such thieves with me. But at least apologise," Imran Khan said.
-
Boat with 26 missing off Japan coast, no survivors after 7 hours of searching
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said. No survivors have been found after more than seven hours of an intense search involving six patrol boats, four aircraft and divers. The tour boat has since lost contact, according to the coast guard.
-
‘Pornography as American as apple pie’: college offers 'Film 2000 Porn' course
The screenshot of a short description of a course being offered by a private college in Utah has gone viral because the private liberal arts college is offering an entire class on porn in the 2022-23 academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the class. The course description said: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football.
