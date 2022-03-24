Russia expels US diplomats, declares them ‘persona non grata’
Almost a month after the United States expelled as many as 12 Russian representatives to the United Nations, Russia, in a retaliatory move on Wednesday, expelled a number of American diplomats from the US embassy in Moscow. “On March 23, Russia's ministry of foreign affairs gave the embassy a list of diplomats declared ‘persona non grata’ from Russia’s ministry of foreign affairs on March 23,” a State Department spokesperson said, confirming the development.
Also Read | 12 Russian UN diplomats ordered expelled from US: Russia envoy
The spokesperson also described the move as Moscow’s ‘latest unhelpful and unproductive step’ in the bilateral ties between the two countries.
“Now more than ever, it is critical that the two countries have necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. Therefore, we call on the Russian government to end its unjustified expulsion of American diplomats and staff,” the spokesperson further said, referring to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
There is no information on the number of diplomats who were asked to leave.
On February 28, the US mission to the UN announced Washington will expel the Russian diplomats from the American soil, claiming they were engaged in ‘espionage activities adverse to our national security.’ Reacting to the decision, Russia, at the time, described the move as a ‘hostile action’ as well as ‘gross violation of the commitments by the United States as the host nation of the UN headquarters.”
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is in Europe to discuss the invasion of Ukraine, for which the West, including the United States, has imposed various sanctions against Russia. In response, Moscow, too, has announced a ban on top American officials, including Biden, from entering Russia.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
(With agency inputs)
-
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 25, the government has now moved to the Supreme Court seeking its advice on how to treat the defectors. This will buy some time for Imran Khan.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics