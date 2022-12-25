‘1 In 133,000 occurrence’: US newborn shares her birthday with both parents

An American couple from Huntsville, Alabama shared the same date of birth. Little did they know that their first baby will also be born on the same date resulting in the whole family sharing the same birthday. With this, the Alabama hospital said that the new-born baby has beaten odds of 133,000-to-1 to be born on the same day as both parents.

Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children said in a Facebook post that Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed their daughter Lennon on December 18, which gives her the same birthday as both of her parents.

"Congratulations to Cassidy and Dylan Scott, who just welcomed their firstborn child into the world! This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday. That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance of one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born. She held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration. Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday!," the hospital said.

Facebook users were intrigued by the heartwarming post and left interesting remarks as well for the family.

"My husband, myself and our first born, our son, all share the same birthday. Welcome to the club! Our son is 31 now. It's turned into a "Padellford family holiday" for us over the years. Enjoy...and get used to people being amazed when you tell them lol! Happy birthday to you all!," one user wrote.

"Congratulations. Our firstborn arrived in the very same way at Huntsville Hospital on June 24, 1991," another user said.

