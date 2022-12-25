18 trapped in China's Xinjiang gold mine collapse, rescue ops underway

Rescuers were working to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, AFP reported citing state media. While the incident occurred, a total of 40 people were working at the mine in Yining county, which is about 100 kilometres from the border with Kazakhstan.

Following the incident, twenty-two miners were brought to the surface but 18 remain trapped.

"A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the remaining miners," Xinhua news agency said.

In September last year, 19 miners were stranded underground after the collapse of a coal mine in China's northwest province of Qinghai. They were found dead after a long search. In December 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in China's northern Shanxi province while two others died in the incident.

