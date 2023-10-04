Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US: Multiple casualties in Baltimore campus shooting, say police

AFP |
Oct 04, 2023 09:20 AM IST

The Baltimore Police Department said that they were responding to ‘an active shooter situation’ near the campus of Morgan State University.

Multiple people were shot near a university campus in the US city of Baltimore late Tuesday, officials said.

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Tuesday.(AP)

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were responding to "an active shooter situation" near the campus of Morgan State University.

"BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved," the department posted. "Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area."

The university also urged students and their family members to steer clear of the affected area and shelter in place.

Morgan State is a historically Black university that has about 9,000 students.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

Topics
united states shooting baltimore
