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US ceasefire never included Lebanon: JD Vance cites ‘misunderstanding' of Iranians

This comes as Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 09:13 am IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Iran’s negotiators appeared to believe the US-Iran ceasefire agreed on Tuesday included Lebanon, but Washington had not agreed to that.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington, D.C., after the White House announced he would be leading the U.S. delegation in upcoming peace talks with Iran, from Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2026.(REUTERS)

"I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't," he said, according to Reuters.

He added that the agreement was intended to focus on Iran and US allies. "What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran, and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states," he said.

This comes as Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah began last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday, as the Iran-backed group resumed rocket fire on northern Israel following a brief pause under the two-week US-Iran ceasefire.

Also Read | Israel envoy slams Pakistan’s credibility in Iran ceasefire, says US has ‘own reasons’ for engaging

‘There’s a lot of agreement' between US and Iran

Speaking ahead of the visit, Vance suggested the US and Iran agree on more aspects of a peace deal than they disagree on, saying disputes over a few issues “must mean there’s a lot of points of agreement.”

Frustration over three sticking points “actually means that there’s a lot of agreements,” he said, adding that “ceasefires are always messy” and often involve “a little bit of choppiness.”

He also took aim at Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, questioning his interpretation of the negotiations.

Also Read | JD Vance to head US delegation for peace talks with Iran in Pakistan

“I actually wonder how good he is at understanding English,” Vance said “because there are things that he said that just didn’t make sense in the context of the negotiations that we’ve had.”

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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