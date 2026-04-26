US clearing Iranian mines from Strait of Hormuz to get traffic moving

Donald Trump says the US Navy is clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea route for oil shipments whose disruption is increasingly threatening the global economy, AP reported.

The USS Rafael Peralta intercepted an ‘Iranian-flagged ship’ on April 24 when it was trying to sail to a port in Iran. u.s. centcom(X)

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Sweeping for underwater explosives could take months despite a ceasefire between the US and Iran, experts say. Any future claims that the US cleared the waterway where 20% of the world’s oil typically passes might fail to convince commercial freighters and their insurers that it is finally safe.

“You don’t even have to have lain mines — you just have to make people believe that you’ve laid mines,” said Emma Salisbury, a scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s National Security Program.

“And even if the US sweeps the strait and says everything’s clear, all the Iranians have to do is say, ‘Well, actually, you haven’t found them all yet,’” said Salisbury, who is also a fellow at the Royal Navy Strategic Studies Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking out mines is one of the latest tactics announced by the Trump administration to get traffic moving again through the strait as rising energy prices and wider economic effects pose a political risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking out mines is one of the latest tactics announced by the Trump administration to get traffic moving again through the strait as rising energy prices and wider economic effects pose a political risk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pentagon officials told lawmakers it would likely take six months to clear the mines that Iran has set in the strait, according a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive information. The information was delivered during a classified briefing at the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pentagon officials told lawmakers it would likely take six months to clear the mines that Iran has set in the strait, according a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive information. The information was delivered during a classified briefing at the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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demining

When asked about the estimate, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters Friday that the military would not speculate on a timeline, but he did not deny it. “Allegedly that was something that was said,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon news conference. “But we feel confident in our ability, in the correct period of time, to clear any mines that we identify.”

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There is no indication that the US military is using warships, its most visible mine-clearing assets, in the strait now. But the Navy also has divers and small teams of explosive ordnance disposal technicians in the region that are capable of clearing mines. They are a less obvious target than a large warship.

Also read: West Asia crisis, Straits of Hormuz blockade to figure in Heads of Mission conference next week

Experts also say some mine-clearing equipment could be moved off ships and deployed from land. If Iran has set mines in the strait, they are not the spiky balls floating on the surface seen in the movies, Salisbury said. The explosives are likely sitting on the seabed or moored to it by a cable and floating under the surface.

Germany to dispatch minesweeper

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Germany will soon send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean for a possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the US-Iran war, a defence ministry spokeswoman told AFP on Saturday.

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