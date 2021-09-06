Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US condemns soldiers apparent ouster of Guinea's president
world news

US condemns soldiers apparent ouster of Guinea's president

In a statement, the US State Department said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:44 AM IST
"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said.(AFP)

The United States condemned events on Sunday in the Guinean capital Conakry, where special forces soldiers appeared to oust the country's long-serving president.

In a statement, the US State Department said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.

"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said. "These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people."

