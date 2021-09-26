Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US condemns Taliban for amputation, execution of criminals

Price said the laws are a clear violation of human rights and they are working along with the international community to ensure human rights in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:47 AM IST
US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price strongly reacted to the recent statement of the Taliban over implementing the Sharia laws, which includes amputation and execution of criminals.

"We are not only observing the statement of the Taliban but also their actions in Afghanistan," said Price.

The reaction comes after Mullah Noorudin Torabi-head of the prisons of Afghanistan said that they will implement the laws of the late 90s that include amputation and execution, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Meanwhile, Price said that the US is standing beside Afghan journalists, civil activists, women, children, human rights advocates, and the disabled ones and asked the Taliban to ensure their rights.

In a recent move, the Taliban hang four dead bodies of kidnappers after they were killed in an armed confrontation in western Herat province. Taliban did it in order to be a lesson for others, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

