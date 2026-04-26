US Congressman Ro Khanna distances self from event featuring RSS general secretary

US Congressman Ro Khanna has distanced himself from an event featuring RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, organised in Washington DC by the Hudson Institute. Khanna, who featured in the event through a recorded video message, said he was unaware of the guest list and did not support the RSS.

Ro Khanna's statement at the time led to protests by some Indian-American groups which urged Khanna to “stand against Hinduphobia”. (AFP)

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“I did not appear. Hudson, a think tank, asked for a 1 minute video which we provided. Have no idea on their guest list and certainly do not support RSS in anyway,” said Khanna in a post on X responding to the Indian-American Muslim Council.

The New India Conference, hosted by the Hudson Institute earlier this week, also featured BJP foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale and former national general secretary Ram Madhav. Serving and former US officials, including current deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia Bethany Morrison and former deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell, also participated in the event.

Khanna, who is widely expected to run for the Presidency in 2028, has also distanced himself from Hindutva politics in the past.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s the duty of every American politician of Hindu faith to stand for pluralism, reject Hindutva, and speak for equal rights for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhist and Christians,” he said in 2019, when he questioned then-Representative Tulsi Gabbard on her long standing ties to the BJP and other groups associated with the politics of Hindutva in America. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s the duty of every American politician of Hindu faith to stand for pluralism, reject Hindutva, and speak for equal rights for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhist and Christians,” he said in 2019, when he questioned then-Representative Tulsi Gabbard on her long standing ties to the BJP and other groups associated with the politics of Hindutva in America. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His statement at the time led to protests by some Indian-American groups which urged Khanna to “stand against Hinduphobia”. However, Khanna defended his actions, stating he would not concede to a “special interest lobby” and had “no tolerance for right-wing nationalists who are affiliated with Donald Trump”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His statement at the time led to protests by some Indian-American groups which urged Khanna to “stand against Hinduphobia”. However, Khanna defended his actions, stating he would not concede to a “special interest lobby” and had “no tolerance for right-wing nationalists who are affiliated with Donald Trump”. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: PM Modi best representative of Sangh, says RSS gen secy Dattatreya Hosabale

“They are maybe 2 to 3 percent in an echo chamber in this district. But they will see that our values, our district, is pluralistic,” said Khanna, according to reports at the time.

Hosabale said that his visit to America — his first in his present office — was aimed at establishing contact with opinion makers in the United States and communicating about the organisation’s activities.

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