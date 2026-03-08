US considers special forces operation in Iran to seize enriched uranium: Report

US President Donald Trump is weighing the option of deploying special forces on the ground to seize Iran’s enriched uranium, as officials grow increasingly concerned the stockpile may have been moved, Bloomberg reported, citing three diplomatic officials briefed on the matter. A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft is preparing to land at an undisclosed location on March 3, 2026, in support of Operation Epic Fury. (AFP)

According to the official cited in the report, uncertainty over Iran’s highly enriched uranium has intensified because it’s been almost nine months since United Nations atomic inspectors last verified its location, since the US and Israel struck key nuclear facilities during last June’s 12-day war.

One of the stated aims of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, has been to rid the Islamic Republic of any capability to produce nuclear weapons. But the task of tracking the said uranium has already been made very complicated due to last June's strikes on the country's atomic facilities.

According to the report, it is unclear whether the special operation would be conducted by US or Israeli forces or if it would be conducted at all.