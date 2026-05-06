US disables Iran oil tanker attempting to break Hormuz blockade

The United States Central Command on Wednesday said it had “disabled” an Iran-flagged oil tanker which was attempting to sail towards an Iranian port.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

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“US forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port at 9 am ET, May 6,” the US CENTCOM said in a statement. The vessel was disabled by firing from a US warplane which was launched by American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The Iranian-flagged oil tanker M/T Hasna, which was reportedly “unladed”, was observed by the American forces as it was transiting international waters. According to the US CENTCOM, the vessel was “enroute to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.”

After US-Israeli strikes on Iran which started February 28, Tehran had effectively blocked the transit of vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial waterway for global energy supplies. After the first round of negotiations between US and Iran fell through, President Donald Trump announced that American forces would enforce a blockade outside the strait in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

‘Issued multiple warnings’, vessel no longer going to Iran: CENTCOM

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{{^usCountry}} The US Central Command stated that the vessel was “no longer transiting to Iran”, adding that “multiple warnings” had been issued before the firing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Central Command stated that the vessel was “no longer transiting to Iran”, adding that “multiple warnings” had been issued before the firing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade,” CENTCOM said, adding that the tanker failed to comply with the “repeated warnings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade,” CENTCOM said, adding that the tanker failed to comply with the “repeated warnings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “US forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72),” CENTCOM stated. It further said that the US blockade “against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect.” “CENTCOM forces continue to act deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance,” it added. Trump's ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “US forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72),” CENTCOM stated. It further said that the US blockade “against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect.” “CENTCOM forces continue to act deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance,” it added. Trump's ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

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While a temporary ceasefire has been in place since last month between US and Iran, it was tested earlier this week after Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’. The operation was meant to guide neutral vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, this drew Iranian attacks and threatened the fragile truce, with Iranian drones and missiles hitting several ships. While the US and Iran exchanged fire, Iranian missiles and drones also targeted the United Arab Emirates.

Following this, Trump announced a halt in the operation, saying the decision was taken after a request from Pakistan and other countries.

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