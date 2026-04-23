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US eases cannabis for medical use: Access, research, and regulation explained

Marijuana has been reclassified as having moderate to low addiction potential, "expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 09:16 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The United States government on Thursday eased restrictions on the medical use of cannabis, reclassifying the drug to allow wider patient access and expand research into its safety and effectiveness.

Marijuana plants are found growing at an illegal cannabis farm during a raid by San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies in Newberry Springs, in the western Mojave Desert of Southern California on March 29, 2024. The US government on April 23 made it easier for Americans to use cannabis for medical reasons, according to acting attorney general Todd Blanche.(AFP)

Marijuana has been reclassified as having moderate to low addiction potential, "expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions," acting attorney general Todd Blanche said.

Also Read | Is smoking marijuana safe? Heart surgeon with 25 of years experience debunks the myth; explains heart, lung disease risk

What are the changes made to medical use of cannabis?

The drug was previously listed under Schedule I- a category reserved for substances with "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," including heroin and methamphetamine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"The new hearing, beginning June 29, 2026, will provide a timely and legally compliant pathway to evaluate broader changes to marijuana’s status under federal law. Together, these actions provide immediate and long-term clarity to researchers, patients, and providers alike while still maintaining strict federal controls against illicit drug trafficking."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the decision places both FDA-approved marijuana-based drugs and state-regulated medical cannabis products under Schedule III, using his authority to reschedule substances in line with US obligations under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The move also acknowledges the existing regulation of medical marijuana at the state level.

"Separately, the Department announced procedural updates to expedite the ongoing rulemaking process required to fully remove marijuana from Schedule I and place it into Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act."

 
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