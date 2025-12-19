What Trump's Schedule 3 Drugs executive order means for marijuana reclassification?

President Donald Trump, on December 18, signed an executive order directing the reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III controlled substance at the federal level. President Donald Trump shows the executive order reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

The move is described as one of the most significant federal shifts on cannabis in decades aims to expand medical research and ease regulatory burdens for the cannabis industry while stopping short of full legalisation for recreational use.

Under the Controlled Substances Act, Schedule I drugs are defined as having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Trump’s order would move marijuana into Schedule III, a category that includes substances with moderate to low potential for dependence, such as ketamine, Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.

What the Schedule 3 reclassification means

Reduced restriction, more research opportunities

The change would not legalise marijuana federally or decriminalise personal use nationwide, but it does open new avenues for scientific and medical research that have been heavily limited under the current Schedule I status.

In this, cannabis has been treated as having no medical benefit. Trump and supporters argue the move will lead to deeper exploration of medicinal uses for marijuana, including potential treatments for pain, neurological conditions and other serious health issues.

“This reclassification order will make it far easier to conduct marijuana-related medical research,” Trump said during the signing ceremony, highlighting that such research could yield insights into both benefits and risks.

Industry and Economic Implications

In addition, rescheduling could reduce regulatory barriers for state-legal cannabis businesses, many of which struggle with federal tax provisions like Section 280E. This blocks deductions for businesses selling Schedule I substances.

Federal tax relief could provide financial breathing room for businesses operating in states where marijuana is already legal.