What is Warrior Dividend, the $1776 payment scheme announced by Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced plans to award 1.45 million service members of the US military $1,776 payments, to be known as “Warrior Dividend”. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Wednesday.(via REUTERS)

The figure of the payment, expected to be made before Christmas, represents 1776, the year the United States declared its independence from Great Britain. The country is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the event next year.

“Military service members will receive a special — we call Warrior Dividend — before Christmas, in honour of our nation’s founding in 1776,” Trump said in his address to the nation.

The Warrior Dividend will be paid to active-duty and reserve service members ranked O-6 or below, who were on active-duty orders for at least 31 days as of November 30, 2025, according to the White House.

It is a lump sum payment which is expected to arrive by Direct Bank Transfer on or before December 25.

It is worth noting that only active service members at the time of the cutoff date will be eligible for the payments, and the scheme does not extend to veterans.

During his Wednesday address from the White House, Donald Trump pointed to lower gasoline prices to pacify a part of the population worried about the cost of living. The Warrior Dividend is also being seen as a step in that direction.

Donald Trump's address to the nation

Donald Trump’s address seemed to be aimed at arresting his falling popularity over the handling of the economy. A recent Reuters poll showed that most adults in the US are frustrated with Trump's handling of the economy

“This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country. When I took office, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said in the address, trying to shift blame to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

He said that the "tariffs are working" and tried to focus on kitchen-table issues affecting the day-to-day lives of the people.

Earlier this month, Trump held a campaign-style "affordability" rally at a Pennsylvania casino to similarly address growing concerns around the US economy.