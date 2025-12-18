'Inherited a mess': What Donald Trump said ahead of address to the nation

US President Donald Trump will be delivering an address to the nation on Wednesday. Ahead of this highly anticipated address, the Republican leader has hinted that what his speech will entail. Donald Trump will be addressing the nation at 9 PM EST. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to News Nation, the US president stated that the address will cover the fact that the second Trump administration “inherited a mess.”

"The message this evening is we inherited a mess and we have done a great job and we continue to and our country is going to be stronger than ever before very soon," said Trump.

What time is Trump's speech?

The all-important announcement will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Diplomatic Reception Room inside the Oval Office, according to the president's Wednesday schedule on the official White House press pool website.

Several factors in focus ahead of Trump's speech

The address will be a closely watched one as the White House has not shared what the Trump will say.

Trump's address also comes amid US' tensions with Venezuela, a fresh travel ban list and ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Furthermore, the speech also comes as the US president witnesses a dip in his approval ratings. As per a Reuters and Ipsos poll, Trump's approval rating has dropped to a sharp 39 percent, which is down from 41% earlier in December and within a point of the 38% reading from mid-November, Trump's lowest rating this year.

Trump started his term in January 2025 with an approval rating of 47 percent. Over the course of his term and several executive orders later, the president has seen a stark dip in his popularity amongst Americans