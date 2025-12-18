Putin warns of expansion, Zelensky claims Russia ready for ‘new year’ of war' | Where the Ukraine peace talks stand

As peace negotiations continue to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow will move to expand its territory if the talks fail. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia has started to prepare for a 'new year' of war. While both sides have noted progress in the talks, Zelensky stated that no consensus has been reached regarding key territorial questions.(AFP)

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump stated that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "closer than ever". While both sides have noted progress in the talks, Zelensky stated that no consensus has been reached regarding key territorial questions.

US officials, special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner met with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin as part of the peace negotiations.

Putin warns of escalation

Addressing senior military commanders, Putin stated that Russia will work to resolve the conflict through diplomacy and to "eliminate the root causes of the conflict."

The Russian president further added that Moscow will advance and rely ono military force if the peace talks end with no conclusion.

"If the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means," Putin was quoted as saying by state media.

Zelensky shares 'signal', says Moscow preparing for new year of war

Meanwhile, Zelensky said Wednesday Russia was preparing to wage a new "year of war" on Ukraine in 2026.

The Ukrainian president's remarks come as Putin stated Moscow will "certainly achieve its objectives" of the war.

"Today, we heard yet another signal from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war," Zelensky was quoted as saying during a regular evening address.

Where the peace talks stand

The Ukraine peace talks involve the delegations from the United States, Ukraine and European Union. So far, the talks have centered on security guarantees and territorial questions.

Furthermore, European leaders have also supported strong, US-backed security assurances for Ukraine, but fall short of support for a seat for Ukraine in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

On Tuesday, Zelensky stated that the peace talks are ready to be presented to Russia. After two days of talks in Berlin, US officials stated that 90 percent of the problems between Moscow and Kyiv have been resolved.

However, both leaders remain far away from sealing the deal, with Zelensky already making a back up plan for more weapons from the US and sanctions against Russia. When it comes to the territorial dispute, Russia stands firm om the Donbas region, which Ukraine has stated that it will not cede.

At present, Russia occupies Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and partially occupies Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the south and east of Ukraine after the 2022 invasion.

Russia has called on Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk, which is known as the Donbas region a part of its bid to end the fighting. Kyiv, however, has refused to do so.