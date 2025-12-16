Ukraine peace deal ‘closer than ever’: Donald Trump shares key update

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that an agreement aimed to end Russia's war in Ukraine is “closer than ever”. Reporting his team's progress in Berlin, the US president stated that a deal is closer than “we have been ever”. Trump's remarks come at a White House event after he called into a dinner in Berlin at which US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.(REUTERS)

Trump's remarks come at a White House event after he called into a dinner in Berlin at which US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were holding talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

Trump reiterated that this peace deal between Russia and Ukraine comes after he solved eight wars.

'One of these wars was having a bit of trouble - Thailand and Cambodia - but we have resolved it. We appreciate them working to get it straightened out," said Trump.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the US president stated he shared a 'long call' with Zelensky and the leaders of Germany, Italy, NATO, Finland, France, the UK, Poland, Norway, Denmark and the Netherland as part of the peace negotiations.

"Things are going along pretty well. 27,000 soldiers were killed last month, should have never happened," the US president said, adding that the Ukraine war would not have started if he had been re-elected to office in 2020.

"But it did and we're trying to get it solved. It was Biden's situation... we are trying to get it done. But we are closer now," he added.

"We are getting closer. We have tremendous support from European leaders as well. And at this moment, Russia wants to end it," Trump said adding that the problem remains that one moment "Russia wants to end it and the next they don't, and then Ukraine wants to end it, and then they don't."

"So we have to get them on the same page," the US president said.