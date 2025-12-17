When is Trump's announcement to the nation today? What to expect from it?

President Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday night during prime-time television in a highly anticipated speech that is being closely watched amid the 79-year-old's falling popularity among voters. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One en route to Delaware on December 17, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

The all-important announcement will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Diplomatic Reception Room inside the Oval Office, according to the president's Wednesday schedule on the official White House press pool website. The President's day started at 10:30 a.m. as he left from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. He will attend a ceremony honoring the two members of the Iowa National Guard killed in Syria at 1:30 p.m.

The President has no other media interaction planned for Wednesday, and he will straightaway appear for the address to the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET at the White House.

What To Expect From Trump's Announcement

The 9 p.m. presser on today is being closely watched, especially because the White House has been tight-lipped about what it will be on. The Associated Press reports that Trump intends to announce his agenda for the upcoming year as the US approaches the crucial midterm elections in 2026.

Also read: Did Musk make up with Trump? Tesla boss starts funding Republicans for 2026 midterms

Notably, Trump's popularity has significantly fallen over the last few months and coupled with recent election losses to the GOP candidates across the country, Trump and the GOP's position looks far from strong. Polls show that the majority of voters are dissatisfied with how Trump has handled the economy, and the trend is showing no sign of slowing down.

The address also marks the second time in a month Trump is putting out a message to allay the frustrations over rising prices and affordability issues after the rally at a Pennsylvania casino earlier in December.

Announcing his speech, Trump said on Tuesday that it has been a "great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” The POTUS is expected to double down on it as he speaks to the nation today.