world news

US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level

US on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of Covid-19, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The US has also urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image)

The US has eased travel advisory for India to its second-lowest level of “exercise increased caution” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a “moderate level of Covid-19.” "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the state department said on Monday.

The US state department also urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital of Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest. They have also been advised not to travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

US President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of Covid-19, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

The CDC and state department also warned against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases. The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High" Covid-19 level and the state department also issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory.

The US, in addition to India, currently bars most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without internal border controls, or in Ireland, China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The CDC currently lists more than 70 countries at its travel advisory rating.

On Monday, India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 32,225,513 as it recorded 32,937 fresh infections and the death toll climbed to 431,642 after 417 more people succumbed to the coronavirus disease. Active cases of Covid-19 came down to 381,947, the lowest in 145 days.

