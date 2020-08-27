e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US economy healthy, unemployment could stay high for years: Fed chief

US economy healthy, unemployment could stay high for years: Fed chief

“But millions of workers in travel, hotels and restaurants have been directly impacted, which means “a couple of years of... relatively high unemployment,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:33 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is healthy.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is healthy. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The underlying US economy remains solid, but high unemployment could persist for years in the sectors most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

“There’s is still a healthy economy under here, except for this area that’s been directly affected by COVID,” Powell said in a discussion as part of the Jackson Hole central banking conference.

But millions of workers in travel, hotels and restaurants have been directly impacted, which means “a couple of years of... relatively high unemployment.”

People in those industries are “really going to struggle to find work... We need to support them.”

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In