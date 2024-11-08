US Election Results Live: White House blames global factors for Democrats' election loss

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure a smooth and peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to assume office in January. Reflecting on the outcome, Biden acknowledged the electoral setback but said that this result does not signify a defeat for the Democratic movement or its values....Read More

During a televised address, the United States President congratulated Trump on his victory and assured him of full cooperation from his administration to facilitate a seamless transition. He expressed a commitment to the peaceful transfer of power, underscoring that this responsibility aligns with the American people's expectations and the ideals of democracy.

“I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden said, speaking from the White House's Rose Garden.

The speech also touched on Vice President Kamala Harris's contributions to the Democratic campaign, as Biden praised her character and dedication.

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin directed the military to carry out a smooth transition to Donald Trump, with a reminder to the force of its obligation to follow the lawful orders of the next commander in chief.

While such memos are rare, it was not the first time the military's top civilian leader has pressed the force on its duty to the Constitution in regard to a changeover of control under Trump.

However, in the context of the incoming president’s suggestion that he may use federal forces at the southern border, and Project 2025 plans to force out career civilians and fill positions with Trump loyalists, the Biden administration has taken unusual steps both to try to insulate those civil servants and to remind the military of its own sworn oaths.

Key updates:



- President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles, the driving force behind his successful campaign, as White House Chief of Staff. This historic decision makes Wiles the first woman to hold this influential position.

- Successful chiefs of staff act as the president’s trusted advisor, implementing their agenda and managing priorities. They also serve as gatekeepers, controlling access to the president—a role that previously created tension for Trump in the White House.

- Donald Trump is assembling a new administration, with plans to appoint top advisers and Cabinet members from Wall Street and business sectors, including some officials from his first term.

- The Biden administration is making a final push for difficult peace agreements to end conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. However, Donald Trump's election may reduce Washington's leverage, potentially limiting its ability to influence Israel and other regional players before Trump assumes office.

- Donald Trump has promised to bring peace to the Middle East, although he has not yet detailed how he intends to do so. Drawing from his first term, it's likely that his approach will remain staunchly pro-Israel, potentially extending even beyond the level of support shown by President Joe Biden for Washington's primary regional ally.

- Ahead of Trump's second presidency, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reaffirmed that the current administration would continue to pursue an end to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as increased humanitarian assistance, up until January 20.

- These developments suggest a shift in diplomatic priorities once Trump resumes office, with possible implications for US relations in the Middle East and efforts toward peace.