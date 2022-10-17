US embassy criticises 'desperate, reprehensible' Russian attacks on Ukraine

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:16 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” US embassy says.

Russia-Ukraine War: Local residents walk past police officers after a drone attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
The US embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people.

"More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

