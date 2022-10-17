US embassy criticises 'desperate, reprehensible' Russian attacks on Ukraine
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” US embassy says.
Reuters |
The US embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people.
Read more: Iran says it has not provided Russia with drones for use in Ukraine
"More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes," the embassy wrote on Twitter.
