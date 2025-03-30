US F-1 visa holders in shock over sudden revocation notices, students panic

Hundreds of international students in the United States have been shocked to receive emails from the US Department of State (DOS) instructing them to self-deport, following the revocation of their F-1 student visas. The crackdown, reportedly targeting students for their involvement in campus activism, has extended beyond those who physically participated in protests. Even students who shared, liked, or commented on "anti-national" social media posts have come under scrutiny, prompting concerns over the limits of free expression for foreign students in the US. Students from Columbia University arrive at the Manhattan federal court prior to the deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil in New York.(AP)

Among those affected, some Indian students have reportedly been caught in the sweep, with immigration attorneys confirming that even sharing a political post could result in visa revocation, according to The Times of India.

The latest figures from the Open Doors report show that of the 1.1 million international students studying in the US for the 2023-24 academic year, 331,000 are from India.

What is F-1 visa?

​The F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that permits international students to reside in the United States for the purpose of pursuing academic studies at accredited institutions.

Eligible institutions include universities, colleges, high schools, seminaries, conservatories, and approved language training programs. Applicants must be accepted into a full-time program at a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified school, demonstrate English proficiency or enroll in courses to achieve it, and provide proof of sufficient financial resources to support their education and living expenses in the US.

According to data from the US Department of State, Indian students have historically constituted a significant portion of the international student population in the United States.

US crackdown on F-1 visa holders

The crackdown follows remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced that several international student visas had been revoked for “anti-national” activities. Rubio emphasized that the US had the right to determine who is allowed entry, saying, “Every country in the world has a right to decide who comes in as a visitor and who doesn’t.”

Rubio also referenced the recent launch of an AI-powered app, "Catch and Revoke," which aims to detect students supporting terrorist organizations such as Hamas. As part of the growing scrutiny, even new student visa applications are now under review, with the DOS looking closely at the social media activity of applicants. Those deemed guilty could face visa denials, preventing them from studying in the US.

Startling email for students

The email sent to students by the Trump administration notified the students them that their F-1 visa had been revoked under Section 221(i) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. It went on to warn the student that remaining in the US without legal immigration status could result in fines, detention, or deportation. The email also indicated that students could be sent back to countries other than their home nations.

“If you intend to travel to the United States in the future, you must apply for another US visa, and a determination on your eligibility will be made at that time,” the email stated.

The message further instructed students to use the CBP Home App, introduced during the Trump administration, to facilitate their departure from the US. It also warned students not to attempt to use their revoked visas, emphasizing that they must present their passports at the US embassy or consulate upon departure.

Concern among students, immigrants

Secretary of State Rubio has previously stated that visas are not a "birthright" and warned that those found violating the terms of their visitation will be forced to leave. “If you violate the terms of your visitation, you are going to leave,” Rubio said during an appearance on CBS News's 'Face The Nation'.

The issue has raised significant questions about the intersection of free speech and US immigration laws.

Some students, like one anonymous individual who posted about their experience on Reddit, have expressed shock, claiming their visa status was revoked despite having no criminal record and maintaining a high academic standing. The student admitted to posting political memes online but questioned whether that should impact their F-1 status. "Don't we have freedom of speech in the US?" they wrote.

The crackdown has sparked a broader debate about the implications of social media activity on students' legal status in the US. Immigration experts, including Soundarya Balasubramani, have urged international students to review their documentation carefully and avoid unnecessary travel. Balasubramani also recommended that students maintain detailed records of their academic enrollment and other visa-related information to protect their status.

At universities like Columbia, where protests have been organized to protect the rights of international students and advocate for academic freedom, the impact of this visa revocation policy has been particularly felt. Union members, including the Student Workers of Columbia, have called for a restoration of academic freedom and protections for international students against what they see as an overreach by the US government.