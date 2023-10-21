US Federal regulatory agencies extend comment period on large bank capital rules

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oct 21, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Originally, the comment deadline for both the large bank capital proposal and the Federal Reserve Board's proposal to modify the capital surcharge for the largest and most complex banks was set for November 30.

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): The United States federal bank regulatory agencies have announced an extension of the comment period for the proposed rules aimed at enhancing the capital requirements for large banks.

The objective behind this extension is to provide interested parties with additional time to thoroughly evaluate the proposed changes and to prepare their comments.

The extended comment period will now run until January 16, 2024.

In light of the complexity of the regulations and the significance of the proposed changes to the banking system's strength and resilience, the agencies have granted an extension to ensure that all stakeholders have ample time to analyse the details and present their input.

This decision will enable a more comprehensive and informed discussion around these proposals, emphasizing the commitment to transparency and thorough consideration of the suggested modifications to large bank capital requirements. (ANI)

