Home / World News / US fighter jet shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Canada

US fighter jet shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Canada

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:36 AM IST

A statement from Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Joe Biden ‘on the matter of an unidentified, unmanned object that violated Canadian airspace and was closely tracked and monitored’ by Norad ‘over the last 24 hours’

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, US, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on February 4, 2023. (AP)
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, US, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on February 4, 2023. (AP)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

Toronto: In the third such incident in recent days, an unidentified object was shot down by an American jet, this time over the Canadian territory of Yukon.

The aerial object was brought down by a F-22 fighter at approximately 3.41pm on Saturday. In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. Norad shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

Norad is the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Four jets, two US F-22s and two Canadian C-18s were scrambled to track down the “high altitude airborne” object, with instructions for whichever had “the best shot” to bring it down, according to Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre in a briefing on Saturday. While its origin has yet to be revealed, Canada’s Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said it was “potentially similar” to the Chinese surveillance balloon that was brought down on February 4 over the coastal waters off the American state of South Carolina.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday evening said Trudeau had spoken to US President Joe Biden “on the matter of an unidentified, unmanned object that violated Canadian airspace and was closely tracked and monitored” by Norad “over the last 24 hours”. They authorised the Norad operation.

Trudeau noted that the Canadian Armed Forces “will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object to determine more details on its purpose and origin.”

Anand said the “small, cylindrical” object was flying at about 40,000 feet.

Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon, said in a statement that he had been briefed about the operation and had spoken to Anand in that regard. “We recognise events like these can generate concern, but I want to assure Yukoners that at no time was the safety of Yukoners at risk,” he said.

Anand said during a media briefing that to their knowledge, “this is the first instance of Norad downing an object in Canadian airspace, and the importance of this moment should not be underestimated.”

“We detected this object together and we defeated this together,” she added.

On Friday, the US had brought down another object over the state of Alaska.

On February 4, it brought down the alleged Chinese spy balloon, which caused a rupture in ties with Beijing as secretary of state Anthony Blinken cancelled a scheduled visit to China. Beijing had descried it as a meteorological balloon that had gone astray and threatened retaliation for the American action.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out