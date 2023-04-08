US flyer dragged off flight over pre-departure drink request. Watch

A first-class American Airlines passenger, who requested a pre-flight cocktail, was handcuffed following an altercation with the staff and security personnel. The disgruntled passenger was forcibly removed from his flight after being asked repeatedly by the crew to exit, reported the New York Post.

American Airlines passenger being dragged off flight. (Reddit )

In a viral video, the man is seen arguing with airport personnel. They attempted to coax the passenger to leave, informing him that the pilot requested his removal “multiple times,” added the report. While the man asked them to "stop," the officers struggled to get him into handcuffs in the aisle and ultimately resorted to dragging him out of his seat by force.

According to the travel blog 'View from the Wing', the American Airlines traveller can be seen asking what he has done to prompt his removal, and the two security personnel argued that he was “not being respectful” by “arguing with the flight attendant".

Nerd Wallet- an American personal finance company- said a key feature of American Airlines’ first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings, however, the reason for denying this man a drink is unclear.

Did the passenger commit a crime?

While the passenger asked if he had committed a “crime,” the US Department of Transportation said there doesn’t need to be a crime to prompt a traveller’s removal from an aircraft. “In fact, airlines can deny boarding or remove a passenger entirely if the reason is due to safety, security or health risk, or due to a behavior that is considered obscene, disruptive or otherwise unlawful,” said the Post.

