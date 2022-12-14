US to issue additional H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023: Details

For the first time, the US has temporarily made available 64,716 additional H-2B visas meant for unskilled foreign workers for the fiscal year 2023 to ensure that American businesses can plan for their peak season labour needs, news agency PTI reported.

The H-2B visas allow employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in the US for a limited period of time.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labour (DOL) are issuing a temporary final rule that makes available 64,716 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2023," the USCIS said in a press release on Monday, PTI reported.

These supplemental H-2B visas are for US employers seeking to petition for additional workers at certain periods of the fiscal year before September 15, 2023, it added.

“The Department is making supplemental H-2B visas available earlier than ever, ensuring that American businesses can plan for their peak season labour needs...these visas will also provide a safe and lawful pathway to the US for noncitizens prepared to take jobs that are not filled by American workers,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas said, as per PTI.

For the first half of fiscal year 2023, there are 18,216 immediately available visas limited to returning workers regardless of country of nationality. For the early second half of fiscal year, there are 16,500 visas available and for the late second half of fiscal year 2023, 10,000 visas will be issued, the statement said.

