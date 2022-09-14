US has a very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
US-India Relationship: “India's a sovereign nation, they can make their own decisions in terms of who they're going to conduct exercises with,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig Gen Patrick Ryder said.
The United States has a very close defence relationship with India, the Pentagon has said as it dismissed questions about the latest multinational military exercises involving Russia, India and China.
“India's a sovereign nation, they can make their own decisions in terms of who they're going to conduct exercises with,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig Gen Patrick Ryder told reporters at his news conference on Tuesday.
“Certainly, we have appreciated our partnership with India in the region. They're an important partner, as you know. And we'll continue to work closely with them,” he said responding to a question on India participating in a war game with Russia and China.
Read more: Turning point in Russia-Ukraine War? What Joe Biden said
“They have participated in games -- war games with Russia and China, which seems a little bit troubling to some people,” he was asked.
“We have a very close partnership and relationship -- defence relationship with India. We obviously will continue to work with India and further develop that relationship,” Ryder said.
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 at different locations in Russia's Far East amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the exercises number of countries, including India and China, are participating.
-
At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan
Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said. Read more: US' aid to Pakistan amid deadly devastating floods "There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.
-
China could send high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Read more: The daunting task that Kate Middleton faces: 'Princess Diana won't be forgotten' Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.
-
The daunting task that Kate Middleton faces: ‘Princess Diana won’t be forgotten'
As the new Princess of Wales, Prince William's wife Catherine is inevitably drawing comparisons with her superstar predecessor, William's late mother Diana, whose legacy still frames Britain's view of its royal family. Outside Kensington Palace in London, where Diana continued to live after separating from the new King Charles III in 1992, members of the public voiced their views on the task facing Kate.
-
Any guesses? This is how much Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is estimated to cost
Britain is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, several media reports said. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Britain's longest-reigning monarch will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.
-
The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’
As King Charles III took over the British throne following his mother Elizabeth II's demise, intrigue around Britain's new monarch has increased. A report in the New York Post said that King Charles III "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes". The report quoted Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also Queen Elizabeth II. Burrell revealed details on King Charles' habits.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics