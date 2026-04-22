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US has ‘naughty and nice’ list of allies who helped in Iran war and those who didn't: Report

Donald Trump has been critical of many European allies for not helping the US with the Iran war and then reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 11:06 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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The Donald Trump administration is reportedly looking for ways to punish allies who did not support the US in its war with Iran, with a report suggesting that the White House has come up with a tiered “naughty and nice list” for NATO member countries.

Even before the war, Donald Trump had continuously warned NATO that allies who fail to meet US expectations on defence burden-sharing or strategic support could face consequences.(AP File)

According to a Politico report citing three European diplomats and a US war official, the so-called list categorises alliance members based on their defence contributions and broader cooperation, placing them into different tiers. It has been developed ahead of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Washington, the report added.

Trump has been critical of many European allies for not helping the US with the Iran war and then reopening the Strait of Hormuz, both of which have sent oil prices soaring and the world economy into a tailspin.

Even before the war, the Republican leader had continuously warned NATO that allies who fail to meet US expectations on defence burden-sharing or strategic support could face consequences, further straining already tense transatlantic relations.

Who is on the US 'naughty and nice’ list?

However, it is not yet clear what specific incentives or penalties may be applied. The options reportedly include adjustments in troop deployments, joint military exercises, and defence sales.

"They don't seem to have very concrete ideas...when it comes to punishing bad allies," another European official quoted by Politico said, adding, "Moving troops is one option, but it mainly punishes the US, doesn't it?"

What did the White House say?

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly defended the Donald Trump administration's stance, saying that “so-called allies” of Washington have not been there for the US throughout the Iran war, codenamed Operation Epic Fury.

"While the United States has always been there for our so-called allies, countries we protect with thousands of troops have not been there for us throughout Operation Epic Fury," Kelly said, adding that "President Trump has made his thoughts on this unfair dynamic clear, and as he said, the United States will remember.”

The Pentagon also reiterated its approach, stating that it "will prioritise cooperation and engagements with model allies who are doing their part for our collective defence."

Former officials have questioned the administration's capacity to escalate tensions with Europe amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

 
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