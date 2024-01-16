close_game
close_game
News / World News / US has world's most powerful military, Pak at 9. What's India's place in top 10?

US has world's most powerful military, Pak at 9. What's India's place in top 10?

ByMallika Soni
Jan 16, 2024 09:59 PM IST

2024 Military Ranking: The United States stands first among the top 10 militaries in the world.

The world's most powerful military is that of the United States, followed by Russia and China in second and third place, respectively, Global Firepower, a website that keeps track of global defence information revealed. The rankings asses 145 countries and uses various factors to judge the best military. These include number of troops, military equipment that the countries have, financial stability and budgets of the country as well as geographic location and available resources for use.

A soldier of the US army wears the country's flag on his uniform.(AFP)
A soldier of the US army wears the country's flag on his uniform.(AFP)

On the basis of these factors, a combined PowerIndex score is generated. Lower the score, stronger the military capabilities, as per the index.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Global Firepower said, “Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers, and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list, which is compiled annually.”

The report also examines how each country's ranking changes from one year to the next.

Which country has the best military in the world?

The United States stands first among the top 10 militaries in the world. The US also leads globally in technological advancements, medical, aerospace, and computer/telecom sectors. As per the list, US possesses 13,300 aircraft, with 983 being attack helicopters.

What is India's position in the list?

India holds the fourth position, as reported by Global Firepower.

Which are the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world?

Here are the top 10 countries as per the list:

  1. United States
  2. Russia
  3. China
  4. India
  5. South Korea
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Japan
  8. Turkiye
  9. Pakistan
  10. Italy

Which are the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world?

Here are the bottom 10 countries as per the list:

  1. Bhutan
  2. Moldova
  3. Suriname
  4. Somalia
  5. Benin
  6. Liberia
  7. Belize
  8. Sierra Leone
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Iceland

Understanding military power is a complicated and multifaceted matter. Even though the Global Firepower Ranking is a useful starting point to grasp global military situations, it's crucial to be critical and look beyond just numbers and rankings, considering the broader context.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On