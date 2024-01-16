US has world's most powerful military, Pak at 9. What's India's place in top 10?

The world's most powerful military is that of the United States, followed by Russia and China in second and third place, respectively, Global Firepower, a website that keeps track of global defence information revealed. The rankings asses 145 countries and uses various factors to judge the best military. These include number of troops, military equipment that the countries have, financial stability and budgets of the country as well as geographic location and available resources for use. A soldier of the US army wears the country's flag on his uniform.(AFP)

On the basis of these factors, a combined PowerIndex score is generated. Lower the score, stronger the military capabilities, as per the index.

Global Firepower said, “Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers, and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list, which is compiled annually.”

The report also examines how each country's ranking changes from one year to the next.

Which country has the best military in the world?

The United States stands first among the top 10 militaries in the world. The US also leads globally in technological advancements, medical, aerospace, and computer/telecom sectors. As per the list, US possesses 13,300 aircraft, with 983 being attack helicopters.

What is India's position in the list?

India holds the fourth position, as reported by Global Firepower.

Which are the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world?

Here are the top 10 countries as per the list:

United States Russia China India South Korea United Kingdom Japan Turkiye Pakistan Italy

Which are the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world?

Here are the bottom 10 countries as per the list:

Bhutan Moldova Suriname Somalia Benin Liberia Belize Sierra Leone Central African Republic Iceland

Understanding military power is a complicated and multifaceted matter. Even though the Global Firepower Ranking is a useful starting point to grasp global military situations, it's crucial to be critical and look beyond just numbers and rankings, considering the broader context.