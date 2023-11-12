close_game
close_game
News / World News / US House Speaker Johnson unveils a ‘two-step stopgap bill’

US House Speaker Johnson unveils a ‘two-step stopgap bill’

Reuters |
Nov 12, 2023 02:16 AM IST

The measure would provide funding for some segments of the federal government until mid-January and for other agencies until February.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday announced a two-step temporary funding measure aimed at averting a partial government shutdown a week from now, U.S. media reported.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson(Bloomberg)
US House Speaker Mike Johnson(Bloomberg)

The measure would provide funding for some segments of the federal government until mid-January and for other agencies until February. It is unlikely to win support from Democrats or the White House.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate have until Friday to enact temporary funding legislation, commonly known as a continuing resolution, to keep federal agencies open after current funding expires.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out