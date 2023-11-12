US House Speaker Johnson unveils a ‘two-step stopgap bill’
Nov 12, 2023 02:16 AM IST
The measure would provide funding for some segments of the federal government until mid-January and for other agencies until February.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday announced a two-step temporary funding measure aimed at averting a partial government shutdown a week from now, U.S. media reported.
The measure would provide funding for some segments of the federal government until mid-January and for other agencies until February. It is unlikely to win support from Democrats or the White House.
The Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate have until Friday to enact temporary funding legislation, commonly known as a continuing resolution, to keep federal agencies open after current funding expires.
