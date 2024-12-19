Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US imposes more sanctions over Pakistan's missile program

Reuters |
Dec 19, 2024 12:02 AM IST

The US announced new sanctions on four entities linked to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, citing their role in weapon proliferation and delivery.

The United States on Wednesday said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, targeting four entities that it said were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

The Ababeel surface-to-surface ballistic missile launches from an undisclosed location in Pakistan. (File)(AFP)
The Ababeel surface-to-surface ballistic missile launches from an undisclosed location in Pakistan. (File)(AFP)

"The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On