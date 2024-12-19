US imposes more sanctions over Pakistan's missile program

The United States on Wednesday said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, targeting four entities that it said were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons. The Ababeel surface-to-surface ballistic missile launches from an undisclosed location in Pakistan. (File)(AFP)

"The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)